How It All Began! How Happy Day Farm was started. In 2004 my wife and I were blessed with the arrival of our beautiful daughter Trinity. In 2006 when Trinity was 2 years old I thought it would be a great idea to grow a pumpkin patch so we took a ride to Manalapan Hardware and bought a few packets of pumpkin seeds and planted them in a 30 X 30 garden. To my surprise, our pumpkin patch was very successful. One Sunday in October when the pumpkins were ready for harvest my daughter and I went over to pick the pumpkins, we took pictures and we both got such enjoyment and delight out of how successful our pumpkin patch grew. That day I had an idea that next year we would make the pumpkin patch larger and start an October Fest party and invite all of our family and friends. In 2007 we doubled our pumpkin patch to a 60 x 60 garden and again we had another successful year growing our pumpkins. That year we were unable to have our October Fest because my wife and I were once again blessed with the arrival of our son Liam.In 2008 with the success of growing pumpkins the past 2 years I decided to grow yet another pumpkin patch but this time on 1 acre of land and we were finally able to have our October Fest with family and friends who enjoyed a fun fall day. In 2009 with our success of growing pumpkins I decided to try my hand at my first corn maze. To my surprise the corn maze was a success and this too became a part of our now annual October Fest. As you can imagine as our family and friends grow our October Fest has continued to get larger and larger. In 2010 I decided to turn my success and love for growing pumpkins and the corn maze and my love for planting the earth’s fruit into my passion to open Happy Day Farm. See the Magic for Yourself at Happy Day Farm!