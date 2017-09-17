All Activities and Attractions are now open for the fall season. Visit our Apple Festival September 16th, 17th, 23rd, or 24th. Our Sunflower field is in full bloom. We look forward to seeing you there!
Come On Out And Join In On The FUN!
* Please Note That Attractions Are Only Open During Seasonal Festivals! *
13 hours ago
We will be open weekends (and Fridays in October) now through October 29th! We will keep everyone posted as to how our sunflower field is doing throughout the week!😍 ... See MoreSee Less
Happy Day Farm updated their cover photo.
2 days ago
https://www.facebook.com/johnentwistlephotography ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing my picture. Please provide proper credit and a link back to my FB photography page: www.facebook.com/johnentwistlephotography/
2 days ago
Just another fantastic picture taken at our incredible sunflower field today! Perfect for picking🌻
Happy Day Farm added an event.
2 days ago
Our sunflower field is in full bloom this weekend for our Apple Fest 🍎 Pick some sunflowers and take pictures in our amazing field! Admission into the farm is $14, sunflowers are $1 a stem🌻🌻🌻🌻 it's going to be a beautiful day!
Oh hey it's Farmer Tim again just letting you all know that our sunflower field will be in full bloom this weekend just in time for our Apple Fest 🍎 Pick some sunflowers and take pictures in our amazing field! Admission into the farm is $14, sunflowers are $1 a stem🌻🌻🌻🌻 it's going to be a beautiful weekend!
Due to the outpour of wonderful submissions, we have decided to select not just 1 but 3 winners! Congratulations Nicci Estrada, Amanda Duff Bruno, Selena Justine Morra! We loved reading the kind comments from all our Happy Day fans. For those of you who have been to our farm before, we hope to continue to be part of your fall tradition. For those of you who have never been, we look forward to welcoming you this fall!
4 days ago
GIVEAWAY TIME!!!! Our Grand Opening for the fall season is September 16th. We are giving away 4 admission tickets to one lucky follower! All you have to do is follow these 4 steps to be entered:
It's everything your name says.. Happy .. if you ever need a dose of happiness for the coming season and festivities .. a day at Happy Day Farm is just what everyone needs-all ages !!! Bouncing on the inflated horses with my older brothers and their kids, trying to find them in haystack maze, petting zoo, hayride, riding those stretched out bikes and of course the corn maze .. which I haven't done yet but will this year !!
We loved it all. As a mother with a child with special needs the activities were inclusive and provided lots of sensory input! Would love to win tickets!
As much as I would like to say the corn maze is my favorite, I absolutely love seeing my husband bounce around every year. It's great seeing all of us adults get to act like kids for a day! Can't wait to go with my family again this year!
Are the sunflowers still up ? Or is it too late to see those
Where is it located
My favorite attraction is the corn maze.
We took our son for the first time last year and are making it a annual activity!! We love all the activities!!
We loved the peddle cars! The cornbox for the kids is super fun and we enjoyed the petting zoo! The maze is huge!!
The corn maze is my favorite. My kids got lost in the maze. We had so much fun. It would be amazing if we could win the tickets. Thanks for all the memories.
My 5 year old son LOVES the WOODEN TRAIN! He eats, sleeps and dreams of trains! He also loves the bouncy pillow and the water pump ducks but not as much as the train. Hopefully this will be his year to do the corn maze!
Do i really have to just pick 1 lol-best place for kids and my son loves everything!!! Looking forward to going back this yr and bringing Lauren Keating and baby logan for the first time!!
Our favorite is the corn maze, the bouncy horses, the peddle cars and shooting stuff at the car in the field. With a family of 6 - things get pricey- would be great to win. Thanks for the opportunity.
Have never had the chance to visit here yet but would love to win and take my family! Looked at all of the wonderful pictures you have posted on your site and it looks amazing! Love all the animals and looking forward to visiting and seeing for ourselves. Thank you!!
My kids absolutely love the corn box! They have a blast each year we go! But spending the time with our friends is the best part!
My 6 year old is gonna freak when he sees the corn maze was named after him!! I couldn't get him out of that corn box last year! And the maple syrup
HAPPY DAY FARM I such a beautiful place. My whole family and i look foward ti going every year. From the corn box to the giant bouncy pillow to the mini zoo. We cant get enough. Regardless if we are winners we will be visiting . Free passes would be a big plus.
We love the sunflower fields and my son loves the animals and the corn maze ! We couldn't pick just one ! And the Grand opening is my birthday so , it's the perfect day for us to go !
This is the place we went to pick sunflowers! It is really cool, and the owners could not be nicer!
Liked, shared, tagged 3 friends and this is just one of of favorite attractions! Always a great time at Happy Day Farm!
We love Happy Day Farm!!! My son loves all the activities. We definitely make this a Fall must do! We can't wait to return!!!
My 6 year old grandson loves everything.....the wooden train..petting zoo.picking pumpkins...and he loves sitting on the big chair!!!!
My daughter loved everything!! I love all the photo opportunities and the animals!
I have never been there before but hope to visit this fall! Looking forward to the corn maze and pig races!
Happy Farm is our favorite place to visit in the fall. we love everything but especially the sunflowers and corn maze.
Love the bounce thing and that my kids have the freedom to spread out in a safe environment I can see them all in.
5 days ago
3 days until New Jersey's Apple Festival 🍎 tag your friends and family and spend this weekend at Happy Day Farm! ... See MoreSee Less
Happy Day Farm shared their event.
6 days ago
Please keep in mind our beautiful sunflower 🌻 field will be in bloom during our Apple Fest! You won't want to miss this🌻🌻🌻
Happy Day Farm added an event.
7 days ago
Celebrate fall this weekend at New Jersey's Apple Festival at Happy Day Farm! Spend the day at our 130 acre farm with over 30 activities and attractions for the whole family! Admission includes our Curious George corn maze, sunflower field, pig races, zoo, and more! Enjoy fresh apple cider and donuts, candied apples, pies, slushies and more! For more information visit www.happydayfarmnj.com
1 week ago
We are closed as we prepare for the opening of our Apple Festival, which begins on September 16th. Hope to see y'all there! ... See MoreSee Less
Happy Day Farm updated their cover photo.
2 weeks ago
... See MoreSee Less
What an awesome week we had picking raspberries and sunflowers! Thank you everyone for coming out, keep sharing your pictures with us! We love seeing them! We look forward to seeing everyone for our Apple Festival on September 16th. We will have another field of sunflowers ready for picking then! ... See MoreSee Less
Tomorrow, September 4th, will be the last day for sunflower and raspberry picking this season. We will be open from 9:00am - 1:30pm. It's going to be a beautiful day☀️
WE ARE OPEN TODAY DESPITE THE WEATHER! Come visit us!
*** Please note: There is a $2 entrance fee into our sunflower field! Sunflowers are $1 each🌻🌻🌻 cash only! ... See MoreSee Less
Happy Day Farm added an event.
3 weeks ago
Admission into our sunflower field will be included with all our other activities and attractions!
Sunflower picking is fun for all ages! Come take a hay wagon ride to our gorgeous sunflower field👨🏻🌾 ... See MoreSee Less
Farmer Tim wants to let you know we have raspberry and sunflower picking everyday 9:00am-1:30pm, come on down!🌻🌻🌻 ... See MoreSee Less
How It All Began!
How Happy Day Farm was started. In 2004 my wife and I were blessed with the arrival of our beautiful daughter Trinity. In 2006 when Trinity was 2 years old I thought it would be a great idea to grow a pumpkin patch so we took a ride to Manalapan Hardware and bought a few packets of pumpkin seeds and planted them in a 30 X 30 garden. To my surprise, our pumpkin patch was very successful. One Sunday in October when the pumpkins were ready for harvest my daughter and I went over to pick the pumpkins, we took pictures and we both got such enjoyment and delight out of how successful our pumpkin patch grew. That day I had an idea that next year we would make the pumpkin patch larger and start an October Fest party and invite all of our family and friends. In 2007 we doubled our pumpkin patch to a 60 x 60 garden and again we had another successful year growing our pumpkins. That year we were unable to have our October Fest because my wife and I were once again blessed with the arrival of our son Liam.In 2008 with the success of growing pumpkins the past 2 years I decided to grow yet another pumpkin patch but this time on 1 acre of land and we were finally able to have our October Fest with family and friends who enjoyed a fun fall day. In 2009 with our success of growing pumpkins I decided to try my hand at my first corn maze. To my surprise the corn maze was a success and this too became a part of our now annual October Fest. As you can imagine as our family and friends grow our October Fest has continued to get larger and larger. In 2010 I decided to turn my success and love for growing pumpkins and the corn maze and my love for planting the earth’s fruit into my passion to open Happy Day Farm. See the Magic for Yourself at Happy Day Farm!
